French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ALTEN SA:

Alten published its third-quarter results and upgraded its 2017 guidance.

BUREAU VERITAS:

Bureau Veritas published its third-quarter revenue and confirmed its outlook.

COFACE SA:

Coface reported its third-quarter results.

JCDECAUX SA:

JCDecaux renewed its advertising concession with Toulouse-Blagnac airport.

INGENICO GROUP SA:

Ingenico reported its third-quarter revenue.

LISI SA:

Lisi said in its third-quarter revenue release that the closing of the acquisition of the company Termax scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2017.

NEXITY SA:

Nexity stated that its backlog at September 30 was of ‍​4.46 billion euros.

ORANGE:

France’s Orange reported third-quarter results that met expectations, with sales increases in its home country and Spain helping to drive up its core operating profit.

SCOR:

Reinsurer Scor posted a Q3 net loss of 267 million euros.

STMICRO:

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics reported third-quarter revenue and net profits that topped analysts’ forecasts as it raised its year-end outlook, saying it was enjoying broad-based growth across all of its business segments.

TECHNICOLOR SA:

Technicolor announced that it maintains its adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow objectives for the financial year.

TECHNIPFMC :

TechnipFMC reports quarterly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.26.

