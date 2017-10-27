French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0604 GMT.

AMUNDI: Amundi reported net in-flows.

ELIS: Elis reported on Thursday its Q3 revenue (excluding Berendsen) higher by over 19% at 481.1 million euros. Company confirmed 2017 outlook for Elis (excluding Berendsen) revenue above 1.75 billion euros.

EUTELSAT: Eutelsat reported on Thursday its Q1 revenue lower by 9.3% at 349 million euros. Company forecast for FY 2017-18 revenues was adjusted -1 to - 2%, all other objectives were confirmed for fy 2017-18.

FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA: Fonciere des Regions reported on Thursday its rental income higher by 2% to 693 million euros at end of September.

GTT: GTT received an order from Samsung Heavy Industries < 010140.KS> to design LNG tanks of new FSRU.

KLEPIERRE: Klepierre repoted on Thursday its 9-month total revenues slightly up at 985.9 million euros. Company also confirmed 2017 outlook with net current cash flow per share of at least 2.45 euro, implying 6.1% growth.

SAFRAN: French aerospace company Safran raised its revenue forecast for 2017, after sales growth accelerated in the third quarter.

SUEZ: French waste and water group Suez SEVI.PA said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 0.6 percent to 926 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the first nine months, although it confirmed its 2017 earnings guidance.

TOTAL: French oil and gas major Total said its net adjusted profit rose 29 percent in the third quarter, in line with expectations, thanks to increased output and high refining margins, while cost reductions exceeded its target for the year.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO: Unibail-Rodamco reported on Thursday its 9-month consolidated turnover slightly up at 1.53 billion euros. Group said that they expect recurring earnings per share for 2017 at high end of 11.80 euros - 12.00 euros range provided on Feb 1, 2017.

