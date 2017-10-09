French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 9

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0625 GMT.

ACCOR:

France’s Accor SA has bid A$1.18 billion ($920 million) for Mantra Group Ltd - a deal that would combine the two biggest hotel owners in Australia and seek to capitalise on surging tourism in the country.

AIRBUS:

Airbus reported on Friday that it has won 271 net aircraft orders during a period from January to September.

Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders has called for the support of the company’s 130,000 staff and warned of “turbulent and confusing times” amid French and UK fraud and corruption investigations that could lead to large corporate penalties.

ALTICE:

Altice, the acquisitive telecoms and cable group founded by billionaire Patrick Drahi, announced on Monday a debt refinancing deal which it said would lead to cost savings on interest payments and extend its debt maturity.

CREDIT AGRICOLE:

Credit Agricole’s chief, Philippe Brassac, has expressed interest in Commerzbank if the German lender were to be up for sale, according to an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper.

DANONE:

National Agricultural Development Co (NADEC) has agreed to start merger talks with Al Safi Danone Co (ASD) that will be executed through a share swap deal, the company said on Sunday.

LAFARGEHOLCOM:

LafargeHolcim named Geraldine Picaud as group CFO.

SCOR:

Estimated a 430 million euro impact from recent hurricanes and the Mexico earthquake.

TOTAL:

French oil giant Total signed an agreement on Friday with Guinea’s national oil company ONAP to carry out seismic mapping of deep and ultra deep offshore blocks with an option to acquire three of them, a statement said.

VALLOUREC:

Announced a 300 million euro bond issue.

