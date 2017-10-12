French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

ACCOR:

Australian No. 2 hotel company Mantra Group Ltd agreed on Thursday to a A$1.18 billion ($920 million) buyout from larger Accor SA, a deal which would join the country’s top two hotel groups at a time when tourism is rising sharply.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS

ADP published on Wednesday its September traffic figures, announcing 9.0 million passengers for the month, an increase of 4.7 percent compared with September 2016.

ARKEMA

Arkema said on Wednesday its Specialty Adhesives business line, Bostik, is opening new adhesives production plant in India.

EDF

Following a round of public consultations over the summer, French regulator ASN said in a statement on Wednesday that it had confirmed its go-ahead and is clearing EDF’s Flamanville reactor.

SANOFI

Sanofi will invest 170 million euros ($202 million) to expand its vaccines manufacturing site at Val-de-Reuil in north-western France, in a drive aimed at boosting the production of one of its influenza vaccines.

VALLOUREC

Vallourec announced on Wednesday it had upsized its senior notes offering to 400 million euros.

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT

French energy and environmental services provider announced it has been awarded a $70 million‍​ contract with Antero Resources.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....