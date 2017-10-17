French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 17

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0610 GMT.

AIRBUS

Airbus SE agreed on Monday to buy a majority stake in Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jetliner program, grabbing control of a struggling competitor at the second attempt and giving the Canadian plane-and-train-maker an unexpected boost in its costly trade dispute with Boeing Co.

CASINO:

French supermarket retailer Casino posted higher third quarter sales on Tuesday that slightly beat the consensus forecast, helped by growth at its main domestic stores such as Monoprix, Geant and its online Cdiscount unit.

DANONE:

French food group Danone said on Tuesday that underlying sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, led by a strong recovery in demand for infant food formula and water products in China.

EDF:

The French state-controlled power utility said on Monday it had added two nuclear plants to its investigation into the potential loss of emergency electrical sources in the event of an earthquake, to which it had alerted the nuclear power industry regulator ASN in June. Safety levels at nuclear power plants globally are worrying, and although there are no immediate dangers, there are systemic risks that should be dealt with urgently, the head of French nuclear watchdog ASN, said on Monday.

EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES:

The property investment company announced on Monday it was in negotiations to acquire Woluwe Shopping Centre in Brussels, co expects the signing of the purchase agreement by the end of November and payment executed in Q1 of 2018.

REMY COINTREAU:

French spirits company Remy Cointreau on Tuesday said improving appetite in the United States for higher-end cognac had buoyed sales in its second quarter, while strong demand in China also drove growth and helped the company beat forecasts.

RENAULT/PSA:

French carmaker PSA Group and U.S. competitor Ford led a 2 percent decline in European car sales last month, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

VIVENDI:

Italy told Telecom Italia on Monday that it wants to have a say in all its strategic decisions, in the strongest sign so far that Rome intends to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi over the former state monopoly.