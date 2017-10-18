French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 18

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent at 0616 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc’s CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus.

AKZO NOBEL:

Akzo Nobel, the Dutch maker of Dulux paint, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter operating earnings of 383 million euros ($451 million) on Wednesday, citing “headwinds” at its marine coatings business and margin pressures from rising raw material costs.

ASML:

ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales.

CGG:

CGG announced on Tuesday that it is calling a vote on October 31, concerning its financial restructuring plan, which should result in a favorable vote by long-standing shareholders.

GL EVENTS:

GL Events reported on Tuesday a semestrial revenue of 689 millions euros, a figure down 1,2 percent year on year, due to the influence of non-recurring items, the revenue is up 2.6 percent when compared with 2015.

HAULOTTE GROUP:

Haulotte group reported on Tuesday a consolidated revenue for its third quarter amounting to 106.1 million euro, a 2 percent increase year on year.

MERCIALYS:

Mercialys reported on Tuesday a 0.8 percent decrease in rental revenue, at 137.8 million euro at september 30, while confirming the organic growth target for full year in invoiced rents, excluding indexation, to be over 2 percent.‍​

SAVENCIA:

Savencia announced on Tuesday a project to take majority stake in Russia’s OAO BELEBEY.

TOTAL French oil and gas major Total’s Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said on Tuesday that the company would wait to see the consequences of Trump’s decision, and if there are any laws that obliges it to withdraw from Iran, then it will comply.

TRANSGENE: Transgene announced on Tuesday first clinical data indicating that TG1050 induces a robust and hbv-specific cell-mediated immune response in patients with chronic hepatitis B.

VETOQUINOL :

Vetoquinol announced on Tuesday a 88.3 million euro sales for its third quarter, a 5.2 percent increase at constant exchange rates.

