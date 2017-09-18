French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0605 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Qatar’s defence minister has signed a letter of intent to purchase 24 Typhoon jets from British defence group BAE Systems , in a move that could anger other Gulf countries boycotting Doha.

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between BAE, France’s Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica and supports an estimated 40,000 jobs in Britain.

FRENCH HOUSING:

The French government aims to rein in its massive spending on housing allowances while softening the blow for beneficiaries with rent cuts, an official said in a newspaper interview published on Sunday.

HURRICANE MARIA:

A second powerful storm in as many weeks was bearing down on a string of battered Caribbean islands on Sunday, with forecasters saying Maria would strengthen rapidly into a major hurricane in the next two days and rip into the Leeward Islands on Monday night.

LATECOERE:

Latecoere announced higher first-half earnings and reaffirmed its 2017 financial outlook.

NEOVACS:

French biotech company Neovacs is confident that its experimental drug to treat lupus could grab significant market share from standard treatments of the auto-immune disease, its chief executive said.

SODEXO:

Sodexo, a French facilities management and vouchers group, said on Monday there would be some impact on its results from the recent rise in the euro.

VIVENDI:

Vivendi notified the Italian government on Friday about its holding in Telecom Italia TLIT.MI (TIM) as required by the authorities, a source close to the matter said.

