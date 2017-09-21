French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 21

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0632 GMT.

ABIVAX

French pharmaceutical company Abivax said on Wednesday its net loss for the first half of the year had narrowed to 5.5 million euros and that it was fully funded through the third quarter of 2018.

AIRBUS

A parliamentary inquiry into Austria’s $2 billion Eurofighter deal found no indications of bribery or that Airbus and its partners illegally influenced Austrian politicians, according to the final report on the matter.

ALBIOMA

French electrical cogeneration plants company Albioma said on Wednesday its plants had sustained minimal damage with no significant impact on operations due to the hurricane Maria.

AXA:

AXA has talked to BNP Paribas and Natixis in its search for a partner for its fund management arm, aiming to build a business with at least 1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) of assets under management, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BNP PARIBAS:

he German government favours a merger of state-backed Commerzbank with France’s BNP Paribas, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Thursday, citing financial sources. BNP Paribas and Commerzbank declined to comment on the report.

CREDIT AGRICOLE

French bank Credit Agricole announced it had finalized the disposal of a 16.2 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi.

FLUXYS BELGIUM

Belgian operator of natural gas transport networks Fluxys Belgium reported on Wednesday its net profit for the first half of the year had increased to 22.9 million euros.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France’s public-sector deficit is set to climb back to an EU limit of three percent of economic output in 2019 after two years below it, the newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday.

GENFIT

French biopharmaceutical company Genfit alerted the public on Wednesday to potential risk of confusion between elafibranor and lanifibranor.

GIMV

Belgian investment provider of private equity and venture capital Gimv said on Wednesday it had acquired 23.6 percent of Cegeka shares.

LVMH

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, will invest more to improve its environmental credentials as fashion businesses seek to reassure shoppers who are increasingly drawn to eco-friendly brands, it said on Wednesday.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE & SPIRITS

French wine and spirits producer Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits said on Wednesday its core earnings (EBITDA) swung to a loss in the first half, in part due to competition pushing the price of Vodka down in Poland and the United States.

NN GROUP

NN Bank announced on Wednesday that it had established a 5 billion euro conditional pass-through covered bond programme.

​

PLASTIC OMNIUM

France-based plastic processing group Plastic Omnium announced on Wednesday its plan to sell its Environment Division so it can focus exclusively on the global growth of its automotive operations.

SANOFI:

A three-pronged man-made antibody, created by French drugmaker Sanofi and U.S. scientists, could offer a new way to treat or prevent HIV, following successful tests in monkeys.

TOTAL / ECOSLOPS

French petroleum company Ecoslops said on Wednesday, it had formally applied to the French competent authorities for authorization to operate, in partnership with Total​, an oil residue waste-processing unit at La Mede.

U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE

The U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but signaled it still expects one more increase by the end of the year despite recent weak inflation readings.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....