French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.1 percent by 0606 GMT.

AIRBUS:

Qatar Airways plans to take delivery of four Airbus A350 airliners that it previously cancelled over aerospace supplier problems, industry sources told Reuters.

ALSTOM

German industrial group Siemens is likely to decide on Tuesday to pursue a multibillion-dollar rail merger with French rival Alstom rather than Canada’s Bombardier , two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

FRENCH ENERGY SECTOR

The French government plans to invest 20 billion euros ($23.69 billion) in an energy transition plan, including 9 billion euros towards improved energy efficiency, 7 billion for renewables and 4 billion to precipitate the switch to cleaner vehicles. The environment-related investments, drafted by economist Jean Pisani-Ferry and presented by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Monday, are part of a 57 billion-euro investment plan to run from 2018 to 2022.

FIGEAC AERO

French aerospace company Figeac Aero said on Monday its subsidiary SN Auvergne Aero had won contract for A320neo program.

GENFIT

French biopharmaceutical company Genfit announced on Monday a net loss for the first half of the year widened to ‍​22.6 million euros.

TECHNIPFMC :

Announced share buyback programme.

VOLTALIA

French renewable utilities sector company Volatalia announced on Monday its net loss for the first half of the year widened to 6.8 million euros but it also said it expected higher revenues from energy sales in the second half.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.8442 euros)