French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

AIR LIQUIDE: Air Liquide announced on Tuesday its expansion in the healthcare business in Japan, with the acquisition of Sogo Sangyo Kuabishiki Kaisha (“SSKK”).

AKKA TECHNOLOGIES SA:

Akka Technologies reported on Tuesday H1 operating income of 29.9 million euros and said it was anticipating an organic growth of sales above 5 percent in 2017.

ALSTOM SA:

German industrial group Siemens and French rival Alstom agreed on Tuesday to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of Chinese state-owned CRRC.

CARMAT: Carmat released on Tuesday its H1 results, saying its ‍cash position stood at 19.9 million euros at June 30, and confirming its objective of completing pivotal study at end of 2018.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

Dassault Systemes announced on Tuesday its partnership with Sie Partner to simplify the certified aircraft cabin completion process.

ESSILOR SA:

EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether the planned 46-billion-euro merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor could drive out rivals from the market or push up prices. The Commission said it would decide by Feb. 12 whether to clear the deal, but the two companies reaffirmed their goal of closing the merger at around the end of the year.

FRENCH UNEMPLOYMENT:

The number of people in France registered as out of work rose in August to its highest level in a year, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday, casting a cloud over an otherwise improving economic outlook.

GTT SA:

GTT announced on Tuesday a new development phase for its Mark V technology which could generate some delays in launching it on the market.

L‘OREAL SA:

L‘Oreal announced on Tuesday that the Bettencourt Meyers family holds a total of 33.2 percent in L‘Oreal’s capital. These crossings of thresholds result from the consolidation of social rights of the company, following the death of Liliane Bettencourt.

NEOPOST:

Neopost confirmed its medium-term abitions on Tuesday and reported a net attributable income for H1 of 51 million‍ euros.​

ORPEA SA:

Orpea reported on Tuesday H1 recurring operating profit of 188.1 million euros and it confirmed its 2017 targets of an increase in profitability and a 10 percent increase in its revenue.

TRIGANO SA:

Trigano announced on Tuesday Q4 sales of 394.0 million euros, saying it will pursue its programme to expand production capacity aiming at being able to meet expected increase in demand. ‍​

