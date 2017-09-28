French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0614 GMT.

ABN AMRO

Dutch bank ABN Amro said on Wednesday it had issued 1.0 billion euro of additional tier 1 capital.

AIR FRANCE KLM

French airlines operator Air France KLM said on Wednesday the completion of a capital increase reserved to China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines had been approved.

COFACE:

Coface raised its full-year guidance.

DASSAULT SYSTEMES:

French software company Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. peer Exa Corp in a deal valued at about $400 million, which Dassault said would boost its range of products for clients.

DIRECT ENERGIE

French energy provider Direct Energie reported on Wednesday a 20.1 percent hike in its current operating income for the first half of the year and confirmed its 2017 objectives.

EDF

French electricity group EDF announced on Wednesday together with Ardian having acquired a further 26.7 percent stake in Geosel.

ICADE

French real estate investment company Icade announced on Wednesday that its 56.5 percent owned subsidiary Icade Santé had acquired two new clinics for a total value of 83 million euros.

JCDECAUX

French advertising company JCDecaux announced on Wednesday it had entered Bahrain with an exclusive 10-year advertising contract for the new Bahrain International Airport.

SANOFI:

The European Commission approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ and Sanofi’s key biologic treatment dupilumab for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, the two companies said on Thursday.

STX FRANCE

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri will take effective control of STX France under a shared ownership agreement, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ending a dispute that had soured bilateral ties.

VIVENDI

French media group Vivendi’s role in Italy’s telephone group Telecom Italia was not discussed on Wednesday at a summit between the French and Italian governments, Italian Industry Minister Carlo Calenda told reporters.

