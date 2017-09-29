French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures flat at 0606 GMT

ORANGE

The chief executive of French telecoms company Orange said he did not see at present opportunities for large pan-European mergers and ruled out buying a stake in media group Vivendi, according to remarks published on Thursday.

L‘OREAL

France’s prime minister said on Thursday he would look very carefully at any attempted ownership change at L‘Oreal especially if an international investor sought to buy the world’s biggest cosmetics firm.

ASSYSTEM SA: Assystem announced on Thursday it had completed its sale to Ardian of a controlling interest in GPS, its outsourced research and development division

CNP

CNP Assurances announces the conclusion of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Caixa Seguridade, establishing the conditions for a new exclusive distribution agreement in Brazil as of 1 January 2018.

DSM Koninklijke DSM said on Thursday it had partnered with the Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation for distribution of regenerative materials and products.

ERAMET SA: Eramet announced the issuance of 500 million euro bonds, maturing in February 2024. JCDECAUX SA: JCDecaux announced on Thursday having been awarded a 10 year contract by Stockholm city for 5000 e-bikes funded by advertising street furniture.

VIVENDI

Telecom Italia picked a former top manager at Vivendi, Amos Genish, as its new chief executive on Thursday, cementing the French media group’s authority over Italy’s biggest phone company.

Telecom Italia announced on Thursday the nomination as CEO of Amos Genish, previous Chief Convergence Officer of Vivendi SA.

NAVAL GROUP Naval Group (former DCNS) announced on Thursday that they were willing to discuss with other naval defense companies in addition to that envisaged with the Italian Fincantieri .

THROMBOGENICS Thrombogenics said on Thursday it introduced a new formulation of eye drug Jetrea in the US.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....