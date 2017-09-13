French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on September 13

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region’s markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0622 GMT.

AEROPORTS DE PARIS:

France-based airport group reported on Tuesday its traffic figures for August 2017 with an international traffic (excluding Europe) up (+7.2 percent) for the month.

AREVA NP:

* The core operating profit of Areva’s reactor unit Areva NP is growing according to its recovery plan, Areva NP’s chief executive Bernard Fontana told French business daily Les Echos on Tuesday.

* Finnish utility Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) has filed an appeal to the European Commission over French state aid to Areva.

ERAMET:

Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit sold their Eramet stake at 57 euros per share

EUROTUNNEL:

Channel Tunnel operator reported higher traffic figures for August.

FFP SA:

The French holding portfolio company published on Tuesday a 19 percent growth in its net asset value per share for first half compared to first half of 2016 and a consolidated net profit of 211 million euros (versus 3 million euros year-on-year), driven by “capital gains and the resumption of dividend payments by Groupe PSA”, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

FRENCH LABOUR REFORM PROTESTS:

Tens of thousands of hard-left trade unionists marched through French cities on Tuesday to protest against President Emmanuel Macron’s labour law reforms, although turnout appeared lower than at demonstrations in previous years.

MAUREL & PROM:

Maurel & Prom reported a widening in its first-half net loss.

PSA:

PSA Group’s Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said on Tuesday European policymakers were responsible for the fate of 800 jobs at Opel’s engine testing facility, given that many are under threat from a regulatory push to promote electric cars.

SANOFI:

Sanofi’s chief executive said at a Morgan Stanley Conference in New York on Tuesday, that its key drug dupilumab could possibly be used to treat nasal polyps as well as eczema and asthma. The French company plans to submit an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its use to treat asthma by the end of the year.

TOTAL:

Total SA plans to proceed with planned maintenance on unspecified units while preparing to restart its 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery, which was shut by Tropical Storm Harvey, the company said on Tuesday.‍​

