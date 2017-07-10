FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France to step up tax cuts while reducing deficit - source
July 10, 2017 / 1:16 PM / a month ago

France to step up tax cuts while reducing deficit - source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - The French government is studying ways it could step up tax cuts starting from next year while also carrying out budget savings to keep deficit reduction on track, a source in the prime minister's office said on Monday.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe had suggested last week that cuts in wealth and property taxes promised by President Emmanuel Macron would be postponed after an audit showed the public accounts to be running billions of euros over budget.

But the government has since rowed back after economists and some business leaders flagged concerns about the economic impact of delaying the cuts.

"The president and the prime minister's objective is for tax measures to be undertaken in the 2018 budget bill to trigger a supply-side shock and boost confidence," the source said.

"To do this, the government is studying solutions to step up tax cuts starting from 2018, especially on property taxes and the wealth taxes," the source said, adding the government still aimed to meet EU deficit target. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

