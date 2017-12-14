Train collides with school bus in southern France - local townhall

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - A train collided with a school bus outside the town of Perpignan in southern France on Thursday and emergency services were at the scene, a local official said.

“All emergency services have been mobilised and a crisis coordination unit set up,” an official at the local Millas townhall told Reuters.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The Pyrenees-Orientales prefect confirmed the accident in a statement on Twitter. (Reporting by Paris bureau; Editing by Richard Lough)