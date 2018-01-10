FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French central bank raises 2017 growth estimate to 1.9 pct
Sections
Featured
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Business
Unwanted gifts spoil Tesco's Christmas
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
The Wider Image
Migrants risk death crossing Alps to reach France
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
May to meet financiers as Khan warns of "lost decade"
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
January 10, 2018 / 7:02 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

French central bank raises 2017 growth estimate to 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s central bank is slightly raising its 2017 growth estimate due to stronger activity in the final quarter than previously thought, its head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

“We are going to revise up our fourth quarter growth forecast ... from 0.5 percent to 0.6 percent,” Villeroy said in an interview with LCI television, citing in particular strong industrial activity in the central bank’s monthly confidence survey due on Thursday.

“That means for the whole of the year ... we are expecting growth not of 1.8 percent as we had expected until now, but 1.9 percent ,” he added. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.