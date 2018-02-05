EDF says nuclear safety remains a top priority, in response to media article

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday that it was totally focused on the safety of its nuclear reactors, in response to a weekend newspaper article and yet-to-be-published book that is expected to reveal safety lapses.

The company said most of the elements in the article were known already and have been flagged to France’s ASN nuclear watchdog and the public in general.

“EDF wants to reiterate that nuclear safety is its top priority,” the company said in a statement.

It added that the French nuclear industry was the most controlled in the world and that EDF fully complied with all requirements from the ASN, which carries over 400 on-site inspections every year. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)