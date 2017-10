PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil more detailed proposals for reforms to the euro zone on Sept. 26, two days after Germany holds its federal election, a French diplomatic source said on Wednesday.

Macron wants a giant leap forward in European cooperation. He has called for a euro zone finance minister and a euro zone parliament that would supervise a standalone budget for the bloc. (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)