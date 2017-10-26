FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's InVivo in alliance talks with Jardiland gardening chain
Sections
Featured
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
The road to Brexit
Ireland says Brexit talks can't move on without clarity over border
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Banks
RBS springs quarterly profit surprise on rising revenue
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
Autos
Volkswagen lifts profit target as cost cuts pay off
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 26, 2017 / 4:46 PM / in 21 hours

France's InVivo in alliance talks with Jardiland gardening chain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French agricultural cooperative InVivo’s retail division is in exclusive talks over a potential alliance with gardening retailer Jardiland, the companies said on Thursday.

The alliance would create a major force in the gardening and pet shop sector, in which Jardiland and InVivo’s Gamm vert and Delbard chains would continue to operate independently, they said in a statement.

They gave no financial details and spokespeople for the two companies declined further comment.

InVivo is a grouping of some 220 farmer-owned cooperatives and had sales of 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in its 2016-17 fiscal year.

The group’s activities span agricultural supplies, animal nutrition, grain trading and retail.

Its Gamm vert gardening chain is the largest in France with 1,004 shops and turnover of 1.3 billion euros, it said.

Its smaller Delbard chain has 183 gardening outlets and generates 218 million euros in sales.

Jardiland, privately owned by investment fund L-GAM, has 189 stores and turnover of 730 million euros.

$1 = 0.8553 euros Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Gus Trompiz; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.