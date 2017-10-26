France's InVivo in alliance talks with Jardiland gardening chain

PARIS, Oct 26 (Reuters) - French agricultural cooperative InVivo’s retail division is in exclusive talks over a potential alliance with gardening retailer Jardiland, the companies said on Thursday.

The alliance would create a major force in the gardening and pet shop sector, in which Jardiland and InVivo’s Gamm vert and Delbard chains would continue to operate independently, they said in a statement.

They gave no financial details and spokespeople for the two companies declined further comment.

InVivo is a grouping of some 220 farmer-owned cooperatives and had sales of 5.5 billion euros ($6.4 billion) in its 2016-17 fiscal year.

The group’s activities span agricultural supplies, animal nutrition, grain trading and retail.

Its Gamm vert gardening chain is the largest in France with 1,004 shops and turnover of 1.3 billion euros, it said.

Its smaller Delbard chain has 183 gardening outlets and generates 218 million euros in sales.

Jardiland, privately owned by investment fund L-GAM, has 189 stores and turnover of 730 million euros.