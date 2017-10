PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Google France plans to increase its staff from 700 to 1,000 in 2018 and to double its office space in the country, its head told French news daily Les Echos in an interview.

“By the end of next year, we will increase staff from 700 to 1,000, mainly engineers and we will double the size of our offices from 10,000 to 20,000 square meters,” Sebastien Missoffe, head of Google France said in an interview. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by John Irish)