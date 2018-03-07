FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Commodities
Environment
Detained in Myanmar
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Banking and Financial News
March 7, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated a day ago

French renewable energy firm Neoen plans IPO by end 2018 - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - France’s Neoen plans an initial public offering by the end of 2018 that could value the renewable energy developer at 1 billion euros ($1.24 billion), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source told Reuters that private equity group Omnes Capital would sell its 24 percent stake in the public offering.

Neoen was founded by the former chief executive of commodities giant Louis Dreyfus, Jacques Veyrat. Veyrat still owns a 56 stake in Neoen through his investment vehicle Impala, which will hang on to its majority stake in the IPO.

The listing is primarily aimed at providing an exit for private equity group Omnes Capital, which has two funds with a combined 24 percent stake in Neoen’s capital, the source said. ($1 = 0.8054 euros) (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.