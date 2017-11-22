FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen says no wrongdoing in handling of National Front accounts
Sections
Featured
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Report
U.S.
Nuclear strategists call for bold move - scrap ICBM arsenal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 12:09 PM / Updated a day ago

SocGen says no wrongdoing in handling of National Front accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale on Wednesday rejected the far-right National Front’s accusations that it had acted to “suffocate” the party by closing accounts.

“Societe Generale group’s decisions on whether to open or close a bank account depend purely on banking reasons and in respect of all regulatory requirements, without taking into account any political consideration,” it said in a statement.

“Regarding the opening of an account at Credit du Nord, a financial representative of Front National asked the Bank of France for the right to have a bank account as an individual. Credit du Nord responded to the Bank of France’s requirements and offered the services required within the right’s regulatory framework.”

Credit du Nord is part of the French retail banking network of SocGen. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.