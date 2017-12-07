FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Lyon gets ready to shine during annual festival of lights
#Energy
December 7, 2017 / 5:10 PM / a day ago

France's Lyon gets ready to shine during annual festival of lights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LYON, France Dec 7 (Reuters) - Giant neon flowers, neon horses and cowboy cartoons projected only building facades will illuminate the French city of Lyon for the next few days, as the city holds its annual “Fete des Lumieres,” or Festival of Lights.

The festival comprises around 50 installations created by artists from France and beyond that light up buildings, squares and streets in the city. The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, according to organizers.

The event gets underway with a half-hour bell-ringing ceremony at Lyon’s city hall, after which exhibitions will be open to the public.

The festival begins on Dec. 7, and runs for four days. (Writing by Mark Hanrahan in London; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
