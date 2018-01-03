FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Macron wants anti-"fake news" law in 2018
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 3, 2018 / 5:35 PM / a day ago

Macron wants anti-"fake news" law in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would overhaul French media legislation this year to fight the “fake news” spread on social media which he said threatened liberal democracies.

Since he was elected last year, Macron has criticised Russian media in particular, openly accusing TV channel RT of sowing disinformation about him via its website and social media during the presidential election.

“If we want to protect liberal democracies, we must have strong legislation,” Macron told a news conference.

Macron said the legislation would concern social media platforms, especially during election periods, and deeply change the role of France’s media watchdog CSA. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.