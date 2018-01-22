Separate unit for EDF nuclear arm has been discussed, says minister Hulot

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French Energy Minister Nicolas Hulot said the government has discussed the possibility of putting state-owned utility EDF’s nuclear activities in a separate legal unit, but added that nothing had been decided.

He also said that building a new-model EPR nuclear reactor in France was not a priority for now.

Asked whether putting EDF’s nuclear activities in a separate legal unit was an option that had been discussed by the government, Hulot said: “This is one of the scenarios that are on the table, but there is no preferred option at this point”.

“This is part of the suggestions, but no single solution has a preference,” Hulot told reporters at a news conference held to mark the beginning of the new year.