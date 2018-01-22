FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Davos
Economy
Markets
The Trump Effect
Reuters Backstory
Technology
Sport
Arts
#Banking and Financial News
January 22, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Separate unit for EDF nuclear arm has been discussed, says minister Hulot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French Energy Minister Nicolas Hulot said the government has discussed the possibility of putting state-owned utility EDF’s nuclear activities in a separate legal unit, but added that nothing had been decided.

He also said that building a new-model EPR nuclear reactor in France was not a priority for now.

Asked whether putting EDF’s nuclear activities in a separate legal unit was an option that had been discussed by the government, Hulot said: “This is one of the scenarios that are on the table, but there is no preferred option at this point”.

“This is part of the suggestions, but no single solution has a preference,” Hulot told reporters at a news conference held to mark the beginning of the new year.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.