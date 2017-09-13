EDF says regulator supervision will not have impact on Belleville nuclear output

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF said on Wednesday that the increased supervision of its Belleville nuclear power plant decided by nuclear regulator ASN would not have an impact on electricity production.

France’s ASN nuclear regulator said on Wednesday it had placed the Belleville nuclear power generation site under increased supervision due to a decline in safety levels noted since 2016.

An EDF spokeswoman said the company had proposed an plan to tackle the safety issues raised and the ASN had agreed to it.

“This action plan is aimed at reinforcing processes and would include training to avoid human errors. This plan will not impact the installations or production,” the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Brian Love)