French watchdog places EDF's Belleville nuclear plant under increased supervision
September 13, 2017 / 8:17 AM / a month ago

French watchdog places EDF's Belleville nuclear plant under increased supervision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - France’s ASN nuclear regulator said on Wednesday that it had placed France’s Belleville nuclear power generation site, operated by EDF, under increased supervision due to a decline in safety levels noted since 2016.

The watchdog said several reasons had led it to take the decision, including an increasing number of significant events resulting from a lack of supervision.

“ASN also noted several failures by the operator in identifying and analyzing the consequences of anomalies affecting certain safety-critical equipment,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

