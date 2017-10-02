EDF says delayed Penly 1 reactor restart due to technical issues

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Monday that the delay in the restart of its 1,300 megawatts Penly 1 nuclear reactor was due to technical issues encountered during maintenance, but was not linked to a components review ordered by French regulator ASN.

The restart of Penly 1, which has been offline since August 12 for maintenance, has been postponed by 15 days to Nov. 3, according to a notice by French grid operator RTE.

A spokeswoman for EDF provided the further details and clarification over the delay to the restarting of Penly 1. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)