FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Impact of French labour reforms will be felt in 12-18 months - minister
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 13, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a month ago

Impact of French labour reforms will be felt in 12-18 months - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The positive impact of a raft of labour market reforms introduced by French President Emmanuel Macron will be felt within 12 to 18 months, junior economy minister Benjamin Griveaux said during a visit to London on Wednesday.

Speaking the day after one of France’s three major labour unions staged demonstrations against the reform package, Griveaux said it was important to implement the plans early in Macron’s five-year term so that the benefits could be felt by the French people as soon as possible.

Asked about a slump in Macron’s popularity ratings since he was elected in May, Griveaux said: “If you run a country by watching your popularity rating every day, you don’t do much.” (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Kate Holton)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.