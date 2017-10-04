FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2017 / 3:34 PM / in 15 days

French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

“I am convinced that this merger will integrate in due time Bombardier and the Spanish manufacturer,” Le Maire told lawmakers grilling him about the cross-border merger of French TGV-maker Alstom and its German rival. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

