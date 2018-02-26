French power supply secure despite cold, imports will help-RTE

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The unusually cold weather of the coming days will not jeopardise the security of French electricity supply, French power grid operator RTE said on Monday.

RTE expects peak consumption of about 93,000 megawatthour (MW) on Tuesday evening around 1900 to 1930 Central European Time, of which about 91,000 MW will come from French production. The rest will come from imports, mainly from Spain, where it will be much less cold, and from Germany, where power production will be boosted by strong wind.

“We do not expect problems with power supply,” an RTE spokeswoman said.

She said RTE expects imports of about 2,000 to 3,000 MW per hour. Total French import capacity is about 8.700 MW. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)