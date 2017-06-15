FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EDF says notified of a 24-hour strike starting June 21
June 15, 2017 / 5:44 AM / 2 months ago

EDF says notified of a 24-hour strike starting June 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF has been notified of a 24-hour strike starting on June 21, the company said on its website, but EDF did not say if the industrial action would cut French electricity output.

EDF, which operates France's 58 nuclear reactors which provide more than 75 percent of its electricity needs, did not give any further details about the strike.

Uniper, which has a total power generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts in France, said earlier on Tuesday that the CGT, FO and CFE-CGC unions had called for workers at all its power generation plants in France to down tools for a week from June 19-26.

Workers in the French gas and electricity sector organised weekly strikes earlier this year to protest against a wage freeze in the sector. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

