2 months ago
CORRECTED-Fire at French nuclear reactor, safety body says no sign of radiation concerns
#Oil report
June 19, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-Fire at French nuclear reactor, safety body says no sign of radiation concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say "no sign of radiation concerns")

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - A fire broke out on the roof of a nuclear reactor at the Bugey plant in central-eastern France, the country's nuclear regulator ASN said on Monday.

The fire began at 1326 GMT at the plant's nuclear reactor number 5, which is operated by EDF and located 35 kilometers from the city of Lyon, ASN said in a statement.

Firefighters were at the scene and in contact with local police authorities and EDF, the regulator added.

EDF said in a separate statement there were no victims. Safety body IRSN said on twitter that sensors had not picked up any increase in radiation.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Andrew Callus

