French defense minister hopeful for fighter jets, armoured vehicle sale to Qatar
#Energy
November 30, 2017 / 8:12 AM / a day ago

French defense minister hopeful for fighter jets, armoured vehicle sale to Qatar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - France is hoping to strike deals to sell 12 Rafale fighter jets and armoured vehicles to Qatar when President Emmanuel Macron visits the country in December, the French defense minister said on Thursday.

“We’ve been negotiating for months,” Florence Parly told BFM TV.

“We’ve also been negotiating for months about the sale of a large number of armoured vehicles and we hope it will be concluded when the president goes to Qatar at the beginning of December,” she added.

Qatar has been strengthening its military since its ties with other Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, have deteriorated. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Simon Carraud; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

