FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Banking and Financial News
January 30, 2018 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

Quicksilver boss declared missing at sea - French local authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BORDEAUX, France, Jan 30 (Reuters) - France’s coastguard on Tuesday launched a search operation for Pierre Agnes, the chief executive of surfwear company Boardriders, after his sailing boat was found on a beach on France’s Atlantic coast, the local prefecture said.

Boardriders owns the Quicksilver brand.

Agnes, 54, set sail early on Tuesday morning, before sending a message to port authorities indicating that he was delaying his return because of thick fog. His boat was found near Hossegor.

Boardriders, which is 85-percent controlled by U.S. private equity firm Oaktree Capital, owns the Quicksilver, Roxy and DC Shoes brands. (Reporting by Claude Cannelas, writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.