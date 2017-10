PARIS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Passengers were evacuated from a British Airways airplane at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Sunday morning “for a security reason”, an airport official said.

Flight BA303 was due to take off and fly to London’s Heathrow airport when the plane was evacuated, the official said.

“The incident is being dealt with,” the official added, without going into further detail. (Reporting by Simon Carraud; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)