FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French Socialists sell historic headquarters for 45.5 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
analysis
Central banks, trade and bubbles threaten the status quo
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
uk
Brace for a general election next year - Corbyn
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
lifestyle
Chocolate makers innovate to entice health-conscious consumers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
December 19, 2017 / 8:57 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

French Socialists sell historic headquarters for 45.5 mln eur

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - France’s struggling Socialist Party said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its historic headquarters in Paris’ Left Bank for 45.5 million euros ($53.89 million), after a stinging electoral defeat this year left it strapped for cash.

The mansion - in Socialist hands since 1980, just before Francois Mitterrand became the party’s first leader to rise to the presidency - will be sold to French property developper Apsys.

The centre-left party won just 29 parliamentary seats in a legislative election this year, down from 280 previously in the 577-strong chamber, causing it to lose state subsidies.

The Socialists also suffered an electoral drubbing in the presidential race in May, as centrist newcomer Emmanuel Macron took power, blowing apart France’s traditional two-party system in the process.

The centre-left party’s candidate limped into fifth place, after Francois Hollande, whose election five years earlier was hailed as a new dawn for French Socialists, did not seek re-election following an unpopular presidency.

Centre-left parties across Europe have struggled to win back voters in the wake of recessions and a global banking crisis that have spawned newer political parties and increased support in some cases for more radical forces on the left.

Macron’s upstart Republic on the Move party has now the largest number of seats in the lower house of parliament.

Funds from the sale of the Socialist headquarters will partly be used for future campaigns. The party said it would not have to move out until next September.

The Socialists are currently being managed by a committee and the party is due to hold a leadership contest next April. ($1 = 0.8443 euros) (Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.