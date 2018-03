PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - France’s Canal+ media group, part of Vivendi, will resume later on Wednesday broadcasts of channels owned by TF1 at the request of the regulator, the group said.

Canal+ had suspended broadcasts last week saying that Groupe TF1 was imposing “unreasonable” fees on distributors to transmit TF1’s free programmes.

TF1, part of Bouygues, is also engaged in a legal tussle with Orange over a similar fee dispute. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas Editing by Bate Felix)