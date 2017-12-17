FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French aerospace giant Thales agrees acquisition of Gemalto - statement
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 17, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 2 days ago

French aerospace giant Thales agrees acquisition of Gemalto - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French aerospace and defence technology group Thales has agreed to buy chipmaker Gemalto at a price of 51 euros per share, with the aim of creating a “world leader in digital security”, the companies said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The cost represents a 57 percent premium over Gemalto’s closing price as of Dec. 8, the statement said.

“The acquisition of Gemalto marks a key milestone in the implementation of Thales’s strategy,” Thales Chairman and CEO Patrice Caine said. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, writing by Gareth Jones, editing by Larry King)

