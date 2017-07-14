FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 days ago
Marching band treats Trump to "Get Lucky" at Bastille parade
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 14, 2017 / 3:38 PM / 24 days ago

Marching band treats Trump to "Get Lucky" at Bastille parade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 14 (Reuters) - A French military band shared the spirit of trans-Atlantic co-operation during Donald Trump's visit to Paris on Friday by playing "Get Lucky", a collaboration between French electro-pop duo Daft Punk and American singer Pharrell Williams.

Trump appeared unmoved by the jaunty song, played by musicians who marched left-and-right and even backwards in front of the presidential podium, while his host, French President Emmanuel Macron, seated next to him, smiled.

Earlier, soldiers of both countries marched down the Champs-Elysees together during annual Bastille Day celebrations, in a ceremony marking the friendship of the two nations.

Lightening the tone towards the end of the event, France's Republican Guard band followed "Get Lucky" with another Daft Punk hit, "One More Time". (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.