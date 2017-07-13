Trump says he is considering quotas, tariffs on Chinese steel dumping

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is considering quotas and tariffs to deal with the "big problem" of steel dumping from China and others.

"They're dumping steel and destroying our steel industry, they've been doing it for decades, and I'm stopping it. It'll stop," he told reporters on Air Force One during a flight from the United States to France.

"There are two ways - quotas and tariffs. Maybe I'll do both," he said.

Trump also said he would invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the White House.

"I don’t think this is the right time, but the answer is yes, I would," Trump said when asked if he would extend such an invitation to the Russian leader. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)