MOVES-Franklin Templeton names senior solutions portfolio manager, EMEA
October 2, 2017

MOVES-Franklin Templeton names senior solutions portfolio manager, EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, named Lutz Morjan as senior solutions portfolio manager of EMEA, effective Sept. 1.

Morjan will be based in Frankfurt and report to London-based Peter Vincent, head of investment solutions, EMEA.

He will assist in designing and implementing custom portfolio solutions as well as maintaining client relationships and participating in new product idea generation. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

