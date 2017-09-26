FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-Franklin Templeton names David Whitehair head of defined contribution, UK
September 26, 2017

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-MOVES-Franklin Templeton names David Whitehair head of defined contribution, UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline after company clarifies David Whitehair is the head of defined contribution in the UK, not globally)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton Investments, part of investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, appointed David Whitehair as head of its defined contribution business in the UK.

Whitehair previously worked at Fidelity International as a senior business development manager. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

