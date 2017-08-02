French peers outshine SG

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Societe Generale missed out on the second-quarter gains posted by other French investment banks as the group’s global banking and investor solutions unit reported a 4.2% decline in net banking income, broadly equivalent to revenues, to €2.33bn.

Rival BNP Paribas last week said its corporate and investment bank revenues rose 5% to €3.2bn. And smaller competitor Natixis reported on Tuesday its quarterly CIB revenues had risen 16% year-on-year to €1.03bn.

“ showed a mixed set of results ... with CIB revenues showing weaker trends than French peers,” said Azzurra Guelfi, analyst at Citigroup.

Most of the others’ gains seemed to be at the expense of German and Swiss banks. Deutsche Bank last week said its CIB revenues were down 16% at €3.62bn and Commerzbank this morning said its corporate clients’ revenues were 14% lower than a year ago at €943m.

Credit Suisse’s two CIB units - investment banking and capital markets as well as global markets – saw combined net revenues fall 6.4% to US$2.09bn. That did not include Asia-Pacific, where markets revenues dropped 37% to SFr289m (US$298m).

UBS reported only a 1% rise in investment bank revenues to SFr2.03bn.

SG experienced a marked slowdown in its financing and advisory business, with revenues down 11% to €567m against the high level achieved last year, which was good for most banks after a quiet first quarter of 2016.

The bank blamed fewer deals in its natural resources division but said capital markets underwriting continued to grow, thanks to a “robust” flow of securitisation and leveraged finance deals, as well as some major IPOs. It did not split out precise revenues from these activities.

Low rates and FX volatility has affected most banks’ fixed income trading, in comparison with the more dramatic moves seen a year earlier in the lead up to the UK’s referendum on European Union membership. SG was no exception as revenues here fell 6.8% to €586m, a better result than many.

Equities trading provided little respite with revenues down 3.3% at €549m, with the bank attributing the drop to weaker volumes from flow derivatives and cash products. Structured products remained a bright spot, in line with BNP Paribas, Commerzbank and Natixis, all of which reported strong performances.

Indeed Natixis said revenues rose by a third across its equities unit to €205m as Natixis’ plan to expand judiciously in selective areas paid off. It also defied trends by reporting a 13% rise in fixed income trading to €361m.

On the financing side Natixis’ revenues rose 16% to €472m after acquisition and strategic finance saw fees double from a strong appetite for jumbo loans. The group is also increasingly active in Asia deals and the domestic French M&A arena.

By 1:30pm in London, Natixis’ shares were up 2.8% at €6.36 while SG’s were down 4.2% at €48.05. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)