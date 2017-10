Oct 25 (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc on Wednesday reported a 24.1 percent rise in third-quarter silver production, boosted by the start of operations at the company’s San Julian phase II facility.

Silver production for the third quarter ended Sept.30 rose to 14.6 million ounces. Gold production rose 6.1 percent to 233,000 ounces. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes)