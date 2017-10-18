FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 18, 2017 / 10:39 AM / in 3 days

Israel's Frutarom agrees to buy 60 pct of Thai flavours firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* Israeli flavours and fine ingredients maker Frutarom said on Wednesday it agreed to buy 60 percent of Thai flavours firm The Mighty Co for 393 million baht ($12 million).

* Frutarom will initially acquire 49 percent of Mighty and subject to a number of conditions and regulatory approvals in Thailand, will raise its holdings to 60 percent.

* Mighty’s sales in the 12 months ended August 2017 totalled 500 million baht after having registered average annual growth of 12 percent over the past four years.

* This is Frutarom’s eighth acquisition this year.

* ($1 = 33.1100 baht) (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.