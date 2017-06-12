FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Fujifilm flags bigger loss from improper accounting at overseas units
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 12, 2017 / 12:37 AM / 2 months ago

Fujifilm flags bigger loss from improper accounting at overseas units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday it now estimates the impact of improper accounting at its overseas units at 37.5 billion yen ($340 million) for the past few years, up from the 22 billion yen loss it had flagged in April.

The company said the loss had minimal impact on its results for the year ended in March. It now estimates a record 131.5 billion yen in net profit attributable to the company, up from the 112 billion yen forecast in January.

The maker of digital cameras and copy machines said in April it had decided to set up a third-party panel to look into the validity of accounting over some lease transactions at Fuji Xerox New Zealand Ltd for periods before the 2015 financial year.

The company said the panel's review also found improper accounting practice at Fuji Xerox Australia Pty Ltd, resulting in the expanded cumulative impact on net income, it said in a statement.

$1 = 110.2900 yen Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.