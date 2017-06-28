FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Fujifilm seeks to delay financial report filing deadline to July 31
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 28, 2017 / 3:32 AM / a month ago

Fujifilm seeks to delay financial report filing deadline to July 31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it was seeking regulatory approval to delay the deadline for filing its financial report to July 31.

The company had been due to file the report on Friday.

Earlier this month a third-party investigation found staff and management at its units in New Zealand and Australia had been financially incentivised to book sales earlier than standard practice, artificially bumping up income. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

