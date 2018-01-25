FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 12:00 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Fujitsu says in talks to sell mobile phone business to Polaris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd said on Friday it was in talks to sell its mobile phone business to private equity firm Polaris Capital, a deal that the Nikkei newspaper reported could be worth around up to 50 billion yen ($455 million).

The Nikkei reported that an official agreement was expected to be inked by the end of the month.

The Japanese company said in a statement the report was not based on something it had announced and that no decision had been made. ($1 = 109.6800 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

