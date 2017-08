NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - The lengthy low risk, low volatility environment should not be viewed as a "new paradigm," influential bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach said on a webcast on Tuesday.

The chief executive officer at DoubleLine Capital said he wouldn't buy U.S. Treasuries as he sees rates moving higher during the second half of the year. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)